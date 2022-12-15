Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in November

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Recruit in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 517,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. Recruit has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.