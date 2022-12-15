ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.94 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $2,082.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00417955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00033399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001139 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

