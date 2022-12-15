RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 4.5 %

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of RDHL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 1,916,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,248. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

