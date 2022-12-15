Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of REED opened at $0.08 on Monday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

