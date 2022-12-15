Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,076,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Regen BioPharma stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 7,992,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,823,217. Regen BioPharma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.01.
About Regen BioPharma
