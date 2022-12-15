Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $11,659,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE:BLCO opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Recommended Stories

