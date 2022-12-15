RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Raised by Philo Smith Capital Corp

Philo Smith Capital Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 7.7% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Philo Smith Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of RenaissanceRe worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 903.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106,582 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RNR traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,957. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average of $151.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

