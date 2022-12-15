Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in November

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 3,889,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 575.4 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

RNECF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

