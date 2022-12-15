Renren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 42,219 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,793% compared to the average volume of 355 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the first quarter worth approximately $66,648,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renren by 26.5% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Renren in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renren in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renren by 73.1% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RENN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,637. Renren has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $31.5585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

