ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ReoStar Energy Stock Up 15.0 %
Shares of ReoStar Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,936. ReoStar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About ReoStar Energy
