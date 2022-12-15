ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ReoStar Energy Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of ReoStar Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,936. ReoStar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

