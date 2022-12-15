Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the November 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

RSSS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 13,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,807. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.46.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

