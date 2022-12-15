Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 199,478 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,914 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.39.

QSR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 18,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

