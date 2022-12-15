Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock remained flat at $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
