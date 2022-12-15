Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock remained flat at $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

