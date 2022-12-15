Reviewing Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO) & Its Competitors

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) is one of 267 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blue Dolphin Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Dolphin Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 1610 9396 14860 427 2.54

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 34.95%. Given Blue Dolphin Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Dolphin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy’s peers have a beta of -13.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,436% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million -$12.84 million 0.75 Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors $9.44 billion $748.72 million 4.82

Blue Dolphin Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 0.76% 153.59% 12.01%

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy peers beat Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

