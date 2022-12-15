Reviewing Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) & Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Integrity Applications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 0.47 -$20.29 million ($1.05) -0.33 Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integrity Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivos Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and Integrity Applications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,345.09%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Risk and Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Integrity Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.57% -59.58% Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Integrity Applications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

About Integrity Applications

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

