Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after buying an additional 358,477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $5.70 on Thursday, reaching $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,298. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26.

