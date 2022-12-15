Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 43,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,908. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

