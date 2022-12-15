Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 43,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,908. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
