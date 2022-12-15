Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.58. 16,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,165. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

