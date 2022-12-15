Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $4 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

