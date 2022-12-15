Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $462,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,375. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

