Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of NCR worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at NCR

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

