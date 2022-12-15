Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 4,572 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.98. 17,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

