Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 7,452 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.10. 953,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,186,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

