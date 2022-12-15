Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after acquiring an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $477.73. 21,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.52 and its 200-day moving average is $435.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

