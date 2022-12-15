Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,106. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

