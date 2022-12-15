Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chad Rigetti sold 182,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.03, for a total value of 188,391.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,364,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately 9,645,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,364 shares of company stock worth $500,522.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 70.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 4.33.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,954. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of 0.92 and a one year high of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.23.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.06. The business had revenue of 2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.