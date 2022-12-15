RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.11

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.11 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 43.20 ($0.53). RM shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 90,180 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.23 million and a P/E ratio of 846.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

