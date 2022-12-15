Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,900 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.
Roche Price Performance
RHHVF traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.00. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.03. Roche has a 1 year low of $299.01 and a 1 year high of $430.00.
About Roche
