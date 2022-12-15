Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,900 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Roche Price Performance

RHHVF traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.00. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.03. Roche has a 1 year low of $299.01 and a 1 year high of $430.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

