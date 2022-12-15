Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,651. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

