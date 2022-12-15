Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $438.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

