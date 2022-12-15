Roth Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

