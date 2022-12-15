Round Dollar Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $73,893.14 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $13.97 or 0.00080201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

