RWS (LON:RWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616.25 ($7.56).

LON RWS traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 353.40 ($4.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,300,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 340.31. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664.50 ($8.15). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,523.57.

In related news, insider Lara Boro acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($12,051.90). In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($241,626.79). Also, insider Lara Boro bought 2,950 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £9,823.50 ($12,051.90).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

