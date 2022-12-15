Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 160,035 shares.The stock last traded at $30.91 and had previously closed at $31.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ryerson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 166.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.