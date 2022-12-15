Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Price Performance

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

