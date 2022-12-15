Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,001.50

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,001.50 ($12.29) and traded as low as GBX 916.50 ($11.24). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 944.50 ($11.59), with a volume of 507,900 shares changing hands.

Safestore Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 903.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,001.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 419.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

Insider Activity at Safestore

In related news, insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.36), for a total value of £6,633,438.04 ($8,138,189.23).

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

