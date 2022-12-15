Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Up 25.3% in November

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SAFT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.67. 47,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,531. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

