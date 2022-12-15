Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.7 days.
Safran Trading Up 0.7 %
SAFRF traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681. Safran has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $134.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54.
About Safran
