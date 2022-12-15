Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.7 days.

Safran Trading Up 0.7 %

SAFRF traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681. Safran has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $134.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

