Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.44

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.44 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.42). Saga shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 459,589 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 92 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £159.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.57.

In other news, insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 12,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($12,207.58). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 212,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £199,514.06 ($244,772.49).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

