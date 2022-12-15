Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.44

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.44 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.42). Saga shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 459,589 shares trading hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 92 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £159.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.57.
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
