SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $17.24 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 523,534 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up 4.5% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

