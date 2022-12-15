SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,391,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,164,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 8.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 46,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

