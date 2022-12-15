Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.15. 2,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

