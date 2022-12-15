Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Reservoir Media makes up 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 1.57% of Reservoir Media worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after purchasing an additional 441,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 25.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 526,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 106,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 127.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RSVR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $418.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

