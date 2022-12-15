Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,928. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $3,566,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

