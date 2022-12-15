Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 494,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,594,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,518,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENE. Cowen assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,983. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

