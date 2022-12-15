Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $493,000 Position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPVA. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPVA stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 1,827,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,737. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

