Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($60.42) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Basf Stock Performance

BAS stock opened at €47.23 ($49.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($39.89) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($72.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.79.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

