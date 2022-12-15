Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,100 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 3,752,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 896.5 days.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF remained flat at $25.46 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804. Saputo has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

