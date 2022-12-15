Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.74 and last traded at 1.74. 66,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 20,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Saturn Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Saturn Oil & Gas alerts:

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.99.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.