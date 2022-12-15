Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Short Interest Update

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 27,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,504,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346,755. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.